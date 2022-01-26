UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NYSE UBS opened at $18.61 on Monday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $226,543,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,732,000 after purchasing an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

