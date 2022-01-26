Ulrik B. Nielsen Purchases 14,287 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Ulrik B. Nielsen acquired 14,287 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MACK opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
