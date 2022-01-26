Ulrik B. Nielsen Purchases 14,287 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Ulrik B. Nielsen acquired 14,287 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACK opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.