UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

