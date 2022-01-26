UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.
In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.