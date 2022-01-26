Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.78

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.78 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,862,499 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.57. The company has a market capitalization of £16.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

