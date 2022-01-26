United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.16. United Insurance shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 69,149 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,912 shares of company stock worth $178,749. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

