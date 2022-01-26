United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 325,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,026,700 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.88.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,570,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 2,151,730 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.