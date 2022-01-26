United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 325,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,026,700 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.88.
UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,570,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 2,151,730 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.