Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.25 and last traded at $102.12. Approximately 171,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,377,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,667,866 shares of company stock valued at $335,351,304. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

