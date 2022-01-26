US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,696 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,630,000 after buying an additional 452,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,755,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

