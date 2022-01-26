US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.