US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.14.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $222.54 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day moving average of $219.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.