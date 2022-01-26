US Bancorp DE Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IBMO opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

