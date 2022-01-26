US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day moving average is $144.79. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

