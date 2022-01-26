US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

InMode stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

