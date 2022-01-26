US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 193.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in US Foods were worth $23,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after buying an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in US Foods by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 235.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.16. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.