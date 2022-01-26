Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 590.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

