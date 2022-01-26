Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Increased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $39,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.07 and a one year high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

