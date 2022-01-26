Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.42

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 102861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,060,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

