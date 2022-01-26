VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $3.90 on Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00010500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $2,401.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.31 or 0.06770445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,099.07 or 0.99938682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00052315 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,677 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.