Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

