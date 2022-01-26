Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 3,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 872,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

