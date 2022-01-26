Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. 4,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,048. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veritex stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

