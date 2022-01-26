Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

