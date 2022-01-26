Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.80

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTXPF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.28) to GBX 2,150 ($29.01) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,800 ($37.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,663.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

