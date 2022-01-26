Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,035 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 244,178 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.