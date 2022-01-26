Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $4,133,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the third quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,368.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.