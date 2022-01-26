Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $4,133,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the third quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,368.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
