Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 460 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $375.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.25 and its 200-day moving average is $428.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

