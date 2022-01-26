Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average is $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

