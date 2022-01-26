Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,685 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

