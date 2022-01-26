Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in MetLife by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in MetLife by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after buying an additional 246,710 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 76,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MET stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

