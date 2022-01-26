Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

