Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Up 2.7%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 736 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 728 ($9.82). Approximately 474,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 267,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($9.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 254.51, a current ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 758.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 723.87.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.