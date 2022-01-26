View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.57

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 17045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
VIEW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.
View Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIEW)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
