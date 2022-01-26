Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $25.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

