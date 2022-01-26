Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 59,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $394.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

