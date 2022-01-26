Visa (V) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visa (NYSE:V) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Visa by 80.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $200,803,000 after buying an additional 387,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

