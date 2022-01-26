Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 407,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

VSH stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

