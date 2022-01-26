Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vistra were worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 19.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 9.0% in the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,183,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VST stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

