Vistry Group’s (VTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,207 ($16.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.83) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.10) to GBX 1,560 ($21.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.50).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 999.98 ($13.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 831 ($11.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.23).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.