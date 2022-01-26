Wajax Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$401.31 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WJX opened at C$22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.56. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$18.52 and a 12-month high of C$29.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

