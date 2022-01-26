Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

