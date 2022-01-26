Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.16

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 26791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

WRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 109,890 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,397,315 shares of company stock worth $108,954,302 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000.

About Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

