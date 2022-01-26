Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,903. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

