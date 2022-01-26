Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Up 2.5%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,236 ($16.68) and last traded at GBX 1,214 ($16.38). Approximately 487,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 505,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($15.97).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,325 ($17.88) to GBX 1,610 ($21.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.67.

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Anders Romberg sold 341,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($19.20), for a total value of £4,859,360.01 ($6,556,071.25).

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.