WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,682 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18,860.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $690,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,247,000.

IXG traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,239. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

