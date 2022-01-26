WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 39,062 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,062 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYGG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 195,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,193. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

