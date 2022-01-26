Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of WBS opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

