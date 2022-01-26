Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE RF opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

