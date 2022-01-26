Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Welltower by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,662 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Welltower by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

