WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

WSBC traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

