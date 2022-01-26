WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 6,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in WesBanco by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.